You know when you walk into a party, and everyone there knows of you but you’ve yet to meet them? Your mutual friends are hyping you up and everyone in the room is somehow there to meet you specifically? Me neither, but that’s what it must feel like to be a celebrity joining Instagram for the first time
Jennifer Aniston, for example, joined Instagram earlier this week, with an internet-breaking (albeit grainy) selfie featuring the cast of Friends. By 11:00 a.m. PT, Aniston’s page was flooded by 3 million followers and then quickly climbed to over 8 million. Off the heels of the show’s 25th anniversary, Aniston was joined by her former co-stars Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer in the aforementioned post, which has racked up over 10 million likes and counting. Not exactly World Record Egg-worthy, but a commendable effort nonetheless.
Aniston reached 1 million followers within five hours and 16 seconds, beating the Guinness World Record for the third time this year. Previously, K-pop icon Kang Daniel held the record with 11.5 hours' time, until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle beat it in 5 hours and 45 minutes.
So, Friends is leaving Netflix, but Jennifer Aniston just arrived on Instagram. Half a million #RachelGreen posts later, now we can reliably get original content from #JenniferAniston herself. What kind of posts should we expect? I reckon life-ruining photos like her debut selfie are only the beginning. We can surely also expect the unbothered celebrity go-to's: HD trailers for their upcoming projects (in Aniston’s case, that’s her upcoming AppleTV+ series The Morning Show) as well as #ad posts brought to you by Smart Water.
