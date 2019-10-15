Jennifer Aniston, welcome to 2016!
Okay, so the Morning Show star may be a few years behind when it comes to joining Instagram, but she made up for lost time by posting a photo that is Kim-Kardashian levels of cultural significance: a picture of the entire Friends cast back together.
The photo features Aniston front and center, with former co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry (now the only cast member not on the social media platform) behind her. They all appear to have been relaxing in front of a fire, presumably talking about the fact that Friends leaves Netflix next year in favour of HBO Max.
"And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too," Aniston captured the selfie. "HI INSTAGRAM."
Comments on the photo include some words of encouragement from ex Justin Theroux ("Woot-Woot!") and a quip from Sara Foster: "I guess you didn’t go with the nude like I suggested, but this pic is cute too. So happy you are here!!!!!!!"
Her Friends castmates were some of the first people she followed on the platform. Other notable follows by Aniston include Theroux, Michelle Obama, and everyone's favourite, CommentsByCelebs.
Aniston is joining the platform ahead of her role on Morning Show with Reese Witherspoon, who also celebrated her co-star's arrival in the comments ("YASSSS!!! Welcome to Insta Jen!!!").
"My friends call me Jen," Aniston's bio reads. In which case, if I may be so bold: Hello, Jen!
