This PSA is hard to see. The signs of cyberbullying can also be hard to see —we have instant recognition for physical pain, but less so with emotional pain. It can be hard to really understand the pain caused by online harassment. This is especially true for young people who haven’t lived long enough to really grasp the full extent of consequences that can come from this behaviour — consequences ranging from bad to grave. This PSA educates people through an emotional and devastating experience, in hopes that they'll better understand the consequences.