Pat Cleveland On Getting Older And Not “Dressing Your Age”

Once you hone in on your personal style, know that it will evolve as you age, and give yourself the freedom to experiment as your sense of style changes. You might wear jeans, or high heels, or maybe even throw on a G-string to express your sexuality. Yes, a G-string is fine at any age. Admittedly, that underwear style hurts me now (it didn’t when I was younger) but wearing it serves a purpose. It’s about self-expression. But you also don’t have to be ashamed if you choose to dress for comfort. I can wear clogs, even Crocs once in a while. You have to have a sense of humor about yourself. You can achieve beauty and comfort at the same time — it’s not mutually exclusive.