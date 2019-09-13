Read This Before You Donate Your Vaginal Fluid To Science

"Vaginal microbiota transplant (VMT) has the potential to revolutionize the way we view and treat conditions affecting the female reproductive tract," study authors wrote. The microbiota part of VMT specifically refers to the microorganisms in our bodies, such as bacteria. If this all sounds a little out there to you, it shouldn’t. “There is significant epidemiological evidence that vaginal microbiota transfer already occurs, for example, between women who have sex with women,” one of the study’s co-authors, Dr. Ethel Weld, M.D., Ph.D., explains. “But before clinical trials of VMT are conducted, we must first determine how to screen donors.” Specifically those whose vaginal fluid would be able to be transferred with the least risk involved.