Trump & FDA Move To Ban Flavored E-Cigs After Vaping-Related Deaths

Earlier this week, First Lady Melania Trump tweeted , “I am deeply concerned about the growing epidemic of e-cigarette use in our children. We need to do all we can to protect the public from tobacco-related disease and death.” Similar concerns have been voiced by members of Congress from both sides of the aisle. “This has to be dealt with,” Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), told Politico earlier this week . “I would like to see these e-cigarettes absolutely banned, but part of the problem is, we know so little about what's actually in it.”