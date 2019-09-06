A criminal complaint filed in the Central District of California, per The Wrap, claims that Miller wanted Percocet from Pettit, a prescription pill containing oxycodone. The complaint alleges that the pills Miller received from Pettit were counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, cocaine and Xanax. If this is the case, Miller likely did not know what he was taking when he died of mixed drug toxicity.

