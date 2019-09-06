Cameron James Pettit of the Hollywood Hills was arrested Wednesday morning by special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Fusion Task Force. He was later charged by authorities of supplying Miller, who died of an accidental drug overdose in September of 2018, with fentanyl-laced drugs. If convicted, the DEA says he will face up to 20 years in federal prison, NBC reports.
At the time of Miller’s death, the Los Angeles coroner’s office discovered Miller had fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol in his system, and his official cause of death was mixed drug toxicity.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid significantly more potent than morphine. When taken in high doses, it can cause respiratory distress and death. It is particularly dangerous as drugs like cocaine and heroin can be laced with fentanyl without the knowledge of the user, leading to an accidental overdose, per the Drug Policy Alliance.
A criminal complaint filed in the Central District of California, per The Wrap, claims that Miller wanted Percocet from Pettit, a prescription pill containing oxycodone. The complaint alleges that the pills Miller received from Pettit were counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, cocaine and Xanax. If this is the case, Miller likely did not know what he was taking when he died of mixed drug toxicity.
Pettit reportedly gave Miller the pills two days before his death, and is one of three people who sold Miller drugs. The other two people are not named in the documents.
