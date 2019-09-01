Naomi Osaka's Gesture After Besting Coco Gauff At U.S. Open Will Capture Your Heart

The U.S. Open match between Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff was amazing, though it was the post-match sportsmanship between the two that captured everyone’s hearts.
After Osaka, 21, the defending U.S. Open champion, beat Gauff and advanced to the next round, she invited the tearful 15-year-old to join her during her post-match interview. Gauff repeatedly said no, not wanting to cry on camera. That’s when Osaka gave her some real advice: “it’s better than crying in the shower,” and Gauff gave in.
"I'm going to learn a lot from this match. She's been so sweet to me, so thank you for this. Thank you,” Gauff said through tears to ESPN.
Gauff went on to emphasise that while she was grateful for the opportunity to speak following her first senior U.S. Open, she didn’t want people to think “I’m trying to take this moment away from [Naomi], because she really deserves it.” The crowd roared as Osaka embraced Gauff once again.
Both Osaka and Gauff live in Florida and have known each other for years. ESPN Tennis Analyst, Mary Joe Fernández, called Osaka a “class act” and asked her what it’s like to mentor someone like Gauff.
"I don't think I'm a mentor," Osaka said to ESPN, and then turned to address Gauff’s parents, through tears. "I remember I used to see you guys training in the same place as us. For me, like the fact that both of us made it, and we're both still working as hard as we can, I think it's incredible. I think you guys are amazing. I think, Coco, you're amazing."
The incredible showing of sportsmanship between the ladies garnered praise from tennis fans and non-tennis fans alike, including tennis legend Billie Jean King.
Osaka and Gauff continued to sing each other's praises online, as well.
“Keep your head up, you’ve got so much to be proud of. Warrior @CocoGauff,” Osaka tweeted. Gauff responded with compliments of her own: “Thank you! You are a class act. I appreciate your support #rolemodel.”
Watch the full exchange below, and trust, you’ll need tissues.
