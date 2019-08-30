The University of Texas announced that Matthew McConaughey will join the Department of Radio-Television-Film as a professor of practice at the Moody College of Communication. The actor will begin teaching at his alma mater this fall, where he has been a visiting instructor since 2015, co-teaching a Script to Screen film production class with Scott Rice.
“It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them,” McConaughey said in a press release. “Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art – no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus.”
According to the university, the autumn 2019 Script to Screen curriculum will include a study of the upcoming film The Gentlemen and 2012 movie Mud, both of which star the professor. The semester will reportedly also include a visit from Mud director Jeff Nichols.
Kathleen Mabley, director of marketing and communication for UT’s Moody College of Communication, told the Dallas Morning News that he will continue to co-teach the class with Rice, and that he will attend in person when possible, and otherwise teach via video lessons that the students watch and discuss.
"He has a passion for teaching, and for all things cinematic, that is palpable, even infectious," said department chairman Noah Isenberg in UT's release.
In other words, you could say he's alright, alright, alright. Sorry, McConaughey, you can fail me for that.
