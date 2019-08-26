Ariana Grande Returned To Manchester For An Emotional Pride Set

Ariana Grande has performed in Manchester for the first time since her benefit concert in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing.
During her set at Manchester Pride on Sunday night, Grande told the crowd that "Manchester holds a very special place in my heart".
She also said she was "overwhelmed" to return to the city where a terrorist attack claimed the lives of 22 fans following her concert on 22nd May 2017.
Grande performed nine songs for Manchester Pride's crowd of LGBTQ fans and allies, including her hits "No Tears Left to Cry", "Thank U Next", "Side to Side" and "Break Free".
Advertisement
Her set concluded with an emotional acoustic performance of "One Last Time", the song which reached number two on the UK singles chart when it was reissued as a charity single following the attack.
Ariana Grande delivers an emotional and powerful performance of "One Last Time" at #ManchesterPride during her first performance in the city in over two years. 🐝— The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) August 25, 2019
pic.twitter.com/e6UOOcRwCh
"I'm so happy to be with you, so thank you for having me," Grande told the crowd during her set. "Sorry, I'm so nervous. I had so much more to say but I'm really very overwhelmed. So thank you."
Grande also underlined her special bond with the city in a pre-performance tweet.
on our way to manchester pride. 🖤🖤🖤 love u so much. can’t wait to give u all our love. you’re my heart in every way. see u soon. 🌫— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 25, 2019
When Grande's performance at Manchester Pride was announced in February, some members of the LGBTQ community expressed dismay that a straight artist had been booked to headline an event rooted in queer resilience and oppression.
Others criticised organisers for charging £71 for a weekend pass to the festival – more than double the previous year's price of £30. Grande responded at the time by saying: "The LGBT community has been so special to me and supportive throughout my entire career. I want to celebrate and support this community, regardless of my identity and how people label me."
Ahead of Grande's set, Figen Murray, whose son Martyn Hett lost his life in the Manchester Arena bombing, tweeted: "Love will always win and @ArianaGrande is boldly back, sticking two fingers up to hate!!!!"
Love will always win and @ArianaGrande is boldly back, sticking two fingers up to hate!!!! https://t.co/vQFYyGkOji— Figen Murray (@FigenMurray) August 25, 2019
Advertisement