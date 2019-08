Following Ashton Kutcher's Testimony, “Hollywood Ripper” Michael Gargiulo Convicted Of Killing 2 Women

Michael Gargiulo, known as the "Hollywood Ripper," was found guilty of the murder of two women and the attempted murder of another on Thursday by a Los Angeles jury, The LA Times reports . Specifically, he was found guilty of the 2001 murder of 22-year-old Ashley Ellerin, the 2005 murder of 32-year-old Maria Bruno, and the 2008 attempted murder of Michelle Murphy. He was also charged with attempting to escape jail. This decision comes after Ashton Kutcher testified in court in relation to Ellerin, who was getting ready for a date with Kutcher at the time of her death.