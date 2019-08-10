Kid Rock Accused Taylor Swift Of Getting Political "To Be In Movies"

Taylor Swift cleared up a lot of the mystery around her silence back in 2016, both after her public fallout with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and during the presidential election, in her recent Vogue interview. In it, Swift clarified that she did not come out in support of Hillary Clinton because they were receiving similar criticism, and she feared her support would hurt the candidate. However, in the past year, she's used her platform to address politics, especially LGBTQ+ rights. Somehow, this has prompted Kid Rock to weigh in on Twitter, and his sexist critique of Swift has elicited backlash.
Advertisement
"Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period," the singer wrote. "And it looks like she will suck the door knob [sic] off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl."
Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl.— Kid Rock (@KidRock) August 9, 2019
-Kid Rock
Kid Rock campaigned for Mitt Romney in 2012 and vocally supported Donald Trump in a Rolling Stone interview in 2016. Now, many are condemning him his remarks, including Chrissy Teigen.
"you’re pathetic," she responded.
you’re pathetic. - Chrissy Teigen https://t.co/jCy9Ftp3CD— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 9, 2019
And, of course, the Swifties came out in droves.
You are somebody that I don't know— stella (@racismdestroys) August 9, 2019
But you're takin' shots at me like it's Patrón
And I'm just like, damn, it's 7 AM
Say it in the street, that's a knock-out
But you say it in a Tweet, that's a cop-out
And I'm just like, "Hey, are you okay
As for Swift making movies? She's starring in the upcoming Cats adaptation and had an un-for-gett-able role in Valentine's Day. But, it's safe to say that all her work on Lover and her recent conflict with Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records that her heart is still set on music. But if Swift wanted to do more movies just to spite Kid Rock, then I'll grab the popcorn.
Reps for Swift and Rock did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
Advertisement