"I do not feel safe sharing my political philosophy openly with my friends. I really feel like my safety, my profession, could be in jeopardy if I talk about politics openly, and I’ve definitely lost friends over it. I have felt more attacked as a person for voting for President Trump than I have for anything else in my life, which is so frustrating. I am sure I made snide comments about President Obama, that's just part of being on the other side of the aisle politically, but I don't believe I attacked any of my friends for their political philosophy. It's disheartening that our country has become so politically divided — there's so much change we can implement locally, so why are we so focused on the federal government?