"Last year, my mother-in-law applied and got to be part of the volunteer coordinators that decorated the White House for Christmas. She's a mother of two in the military. I saw my friends posting about the cranberry-covered trees in hateful ways, and then I posted about the Christmas experience my mother-in-law had on Facebook. This was meant to be patriotic and tied to a holiday, but I was mortified that some people made it so political. Many of my liberal friends, I was really disappointed in them. They slammed her for being part of ' Melania's Christmas in the White House .' I talked to some of them about it later, and tried to make them understand that regardless of party affiliation, she felt patriotic in doing the service for the White House."