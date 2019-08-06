We Got A First Look At Apple's New Credit Card

My favourite feature by far is the Daily Cash, which sets Apple Card apart from some of its competitors by doing away with points altogether. Instead of complicated incentives or bonuses, there are three simple rewards tiers with Apple Card: You get 3% Daily Cash on all Apple purchases, 2% Daily Cash with every Apple Pay transaction, and 1% every time you use your physical card. (Which means when you go out to dinner and use your physical Apple Card, you're not getting the bang for your buck you might otherwise get with a rewards card that incentivises dining out.) And you don't have to wait until the end of the month to redeem your points, which you can then convert to travel credit or cash. You get Daily Cash every day, and you can use it whenever.