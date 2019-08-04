Story from US News

20 Dead & Two Dozen Injured After Shooting At An El Paso, TX Walmart

Courtney E. Smith
20 were killed in a shooting at an El Paso, TX Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall on Saturday afternoon, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a report from the Wall Street Journal. Two dozen more were injured. Police said the shooting began around 10 a.m. local time; as of 2 p.m. local time, officials said the area was no longer an active threat. Police Sgt. Enrique Castillo said that there were multiple reports of shots fired, both in Walmart and in the mall, in a press briefing. Castillo told the press that the police had one suspect in custody, Patrick Crusius, a white man who is 21-years-old.
Advertisement
Olivia Zepeda, chief of staff to El Paso's mayor, said multiple people were killed, according to CNN. Castillo also said multiple victims were heading to local hospitals, which Del Sol Medical Center spokesperson Victor Guerrero confirmed to CNN, saying that 11 people were transferred there. An additional 10 people were taken to the University Medical Center of El Paso, a spokesperson told NBC News. The police have not yet released the number injured or killed but the Associated Press confirms that local hospitals are treating at least 22 victims., El Paso Children’s Hospital with two more at A UMC spokesperson told AP that one victim died at the hosptial. Police officials said in a tweet that blood donations are needed "urgently."
The city's mayor confirmed in a statement that there were "several fatalities."
According to Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety and federal law enforcement were on sent to assist local law enforcement. In a statement, Abbott said that Texas Rangers, troopers, special agents, tactical teams, and aircrafts were also deployed by the state "in a support role."
President Donald Trump was briefed on the incident and tweeted his condolences.
Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar, who represents El Paso, said she is monitoring the situation.
Former congressman and presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke, who resides in El Paso, urged the city to stay safe. And in a televised statement, O'Rourke announced he was returning to the city immediately. He held back tears as he discussed the shooting, saying, "We know that [there's] a lot of injury, a lot of suffering in El Paso right now, and I'm incredibly saddened, it's very hard to think about this."
Advertisement
Walmart acknowledged the shooting in a statement, saying the company is "in shock" and working with law enforcement.
This is a breaking news story. We will update with additional details as they become available.
Advertisement

More from US News