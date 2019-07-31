Prince Harry revealed how many kids he sees in his and Meghan Markle’s future in a British Vogue article Tuesday. In a seemingly off-the-cuff comment, Prince Harry said that he and Markle want “two, maximum!” Alas, we’ll likely only get one more chance to obsesses over Meghan Markle baby watch. He chose to unveil the news to none other than Jane Goodall.
The Duke of Sussex interviewed the renowned ethologist for British Vogue’s upcoming September issue, which Markle guest edited. The issue features powerhouses such as Michelle Obama, Jane Fonda, and Laverne Cox. During Prince Harry’s conversation with Goodall, the pair dove into some pretty deep topics, such as environmental responsibility, racism, and climate change.
He broke the news that his son Archie would likely only get one sibling as he and Goodall discussed how our planet has finite natural resources. As they broached the topic of climate change, Goodall said” “It is terrifying. Especially as you’ve just had a baby.”
She then asked if having a son changed Prince Harry’s perspective on the future of the world as we know it.
“It does make it different,” he told Goodall. “I think, weirdly, because of the people that I’ve met and the places that I’ve been fortunate enough to go to, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…”
Goodall laughed back: “Not too many!”
“Two, maximum!” he replied. “But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”
This announcement shows that Prince Harry’s not following the lead of his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Duchess Kate, who have three children together. If anything, perhaps this announcement will make us cherish the next royal baby even more.
