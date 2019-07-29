What We Know About The Mass Shooting At The Gilroy Garlic Festival

Three people, including a 6-year-old boy, were killed and at least 12 were injured when a gunman opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California on Sunday evening.
The shooter, identified by authorities as 19-year-old Santino William Legan, was killed by police at the scene. No motive has been disclosed yet.
"This is nothing short of horrific. Tonight, California stands with the Gilroy community. My office is monitoring the situation closely," California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Sunday night. "Grateful for the law enforcement’s efforts and their continued work as this situation develops."
Authorities have not released the names of the three victims as of Monday morning. However, the family of Stephen Romero confirmed the boy was one of the people killed in the shooting. "My son had his whole life to live and he was only 6. That's all I can say," his father Alberto Romero told NBC Bay Area. Stephen had celebrated his sixth birthday last month. His family said his mother and grandmother were being treated for non-life-threatening wounds at the hospital.
Gilroy is a city about 80 miles southeast of San Francisco and is known as "The Garlic Capital of the World." Its annual festival usually attracts about 100,000 people, the Associated Press reported. The shooting occurred on the last day of the festival.
“We express our deepest sadness and sorrow for the families who lost a precious loved one in the horrific shooting last night in Gilroy, California,” President Donald Trump told reporters at a White House event on Monday morning.
The incident followed another shooting in Brownsville, NY, in which 12 people were injured and a 38-year-old man was killed after someone opened fire at a park after the end of a local festival. The identity of the deceased has not been publicly released yet, pending family notification.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
