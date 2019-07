What We Know About The Mass Shooting At The Gilroy Garlic Festival

Authorities have not released the names of the three victims as of Monday morning. However, the family of Stephen Romero confirmed the boy was one of the people killed in the shooting. "My son had his whole life to live and he was only 6. That's all I can say," his father Alberto Romero told NBC Bay Area. Stephen had celebrated his sixth birthday last month. His family said his mother and grandmother were being treated for non-life-threatening wounds at the hospital.