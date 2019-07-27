Miley Cyrus Does NOT Seem Happy With The MTV VMAs This Year

The MTV Video Music Awards couldn't get enough of Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande — but one pop powerhouse was notably absent from this year's nominees. Miley Cyrus has developed some history with the VMAs after her 2013 performance with Robin Thicke, and her 2015 stint hosting the show. And, she just released the EP She Is Coming. So it's a little surprising that her work didn't make the nominees list.
While she's been officially graceful about the blow, Cyrus has let some of her true feelings show in the comments of posts by fans.
"Guess I’m not watching the VMAS this year," one fan wrote on Instagram. "unless Miley performs"
"No fuckin way," Cyrus replied.
Another fan post wrote, "They care more about a fucking green screen than a message to the world. nominate anyone but at least do not use the image of Miley to promote their damn prizes."
This prompted Cyrus to reply, "Exactly."
Many fans are taking the "green screen" references as a dig against Justin Bieber's latest music video with Ed Sheeran, but, likely, Cyrus doesn't mean for any shade against fellow musicians. Instead, she's frustrated with the VMAs for ignoring her notable contribution to music and culture this past year, but still posting her photo on their social media to promote the show.
Refinery29 has reached out to Cyrus for comment.
