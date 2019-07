US Judge Is Fired After Arguing Accused Rapist "Comes From A Good Family"

The 16-year-old suspect, referred to as “G.M.C.” in court documents, was accused of sexually assaulting a visibly intoxicated 16-year-old girl, referred to as “Mary,” at a house party. The teen allegedly used his phone to film the assault and shared the video with several friends with a text saying, "When your first time having sex was rape." During the case, Troiano also wondered whether the alleged assault could be considered rape since there weren’t multiple perpetrators or weapons present . Troiano, 69, is retired, but he had been called in to serve on the case involving “G.M.C.” and “Mary.”