From The Jonas Brothers To The Fab Five: The Funniest Celeb FaceApp Photos

Yet another face-morphing app has gone viral, this time of the time-traveling variety. FaceApp has once again taken over Twitter and Instagram with its ability to transform even the most collagen-filled face into that of an octogenarian. And stars, well — they're just like us, and also derive immense pleasure from inputting their likenesses through said filter to see what they might look like in the future. Ahead, the best ones.
It should also be noted that some are questioning the legitimacy of this app's security. Photos, once selected by the user to input through the filter, are processed in the cloud and not on the device. Not to mention, FaceApp's privacy policy is extremely vague, and says that it collects "photos and other materials that you post” through the app. So if you have sensitive photos and you don't want to compromise their security, keep this in mind. Otherwise, happy ageing.