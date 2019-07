By the time police arrived on the scene — tipped off by social media users who'd seen the images — the photos had gone viral. On Instagram, where they circulated for hours before they were removed, users attempted to access the gruesome images in an effort to gain followers and social media clout, with at least one user claiming they would send followers the photos once they had 8,000 followers. And as of Tuesday afternoon, Instagram users started tagging Bianca's account, @escty , which has gained over 100,000 followers since her death, in cropped versions of the horrific slit-throat photo. In the meantime, users on 4Chan , a message board known for its thriving misogynistic communities, wrote hundreds of posts and made memes celebrating the teen’s death, Syracuse.com reported . Police confirmed to Refinery29 that the images that spread were real, and that they were working with the social media channels to remove the images.