Heidi Klum Reportedly Got Married In Secret Tokyo Ceremony

Is former Project Runway host, supermodel and Halloween queen Heidi Klum also a new bride? According to TMZ, Klum and musician boyfriend Tom Kaulitz are married — and have been for many months.
Per public documents viewed by TMZ, the pair have a marriage certificate. According to TMZ, sources claim that Klum and Kaulitz actually wed in a secret ceremony in Tokyo back on February 22, and celebrated their hush-hush wedding with dinner at Mr. Chow — which the rest of the world just saw as a casual date night. Refinery29 has reached out to Klum for comment.
"I SAID YES," Klum wrote in the caption of an Instagram pic of her showing off her new ring.
The engagement news came months after the couple hit up her Halloween party as Shrek and Fiona.
Klum, who previously married Seal and Ric Pipino, gushed about her relationship with Kaulitz to People.
"He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life," she told the outlet in September of 2018. "He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is [also] German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good."
As for the site of their wedding ceremony, it makes sense. Tokyo is a special place for Kaulitz, who is the guitarist for the band Tokio Hotel. The band's name comes from their passion for the Japanese city and their constant hotel stays.
"All of us really like big and modern cities," Kaulitz said in an interview with Pop Culture Madness. "We all think Tokyo is one of the coolest places on earth — and we hope to get there someday soon, hopefully to perform!"
