A$AP Rocky Detained In Sweden After Alleged Street Fight

A$AP Rocky's performance at the Smash X Stadion festival in Stockholm, Sweden took a turn Tuesday night when he ended up detained by police on suspicion of assault, according to the Associated Press. A video posted by a Swedish tabloid appears to show Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, and three men in a street fight following the performance.
While the Swedish Prosecution Authority told the AP that the investigation is at "an initial stage," Rocky and his peers were detained to prevent them from leaving the country and avoiding prosecution.
Rocky posted a video from the encounter to his Instagram with the caption, “We don’t know these guys and we didn’t want trouble, they followed us for 4 blocks, and they were slapping girls butts who passed, give me a break.” The video depicts Rocky and his security team asking two men following them and their crew to go in a different direction, while Rocky says, "You followin' [explicatives]," and another person in his entourage says, "No, nobody wants to fight with him."
Advertisement
In another post, he adds that one of the men hit his security in the face with a pair of headphones. The 2:55-minute long video shows one of the men swinging at his security guard with headphones in his hand and a headphone cord flying. It continues, showing Rocky trying to reason with the men while one of them asks, "Who are you?" At one point, Rocky addresses the person filming, saying, "Just for the cameras, we don't want no problem with these boys. They keep following him," while the two men appear to keep following his security guard while he changes directions up and down the intersection.
According to Karin Rosander, Director of Communications for the Swedish Prosecution Authority, A$AP Rocky is still in custody, and they hope to "issue a new statement tomorrow afternoon," according to AP News.
A rep for Rocky did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
Advertisement