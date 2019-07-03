You Can Now Start A Group Chat Directly From Your Instagram Story

It's officially getting even easier to connect with your friends on the 'gram. Starting today, Instagram is rolling out a Chat sticker that lets you launch into a group chat with your followers directly from your Story.
Here's how it works: When posting a Story, click on the Sticker button on the top right corner, where you will now find a Chat sticker button. Then just name the chat, post to your Story, and let the chat requests pour in.
In my case, I will definitely be using this new IG feature while I'm watching the Wimbledon final. You can then choose to accept or reject the requests you receive from your followers — as the OP, you have control of the chat.
From there, everyone you've accepted will enter a DM chat room, like the kind you can already create by going to your Messages (via the mail icon on the top right corner of your feed) and hitting the plus sign to send a new message. You can add or remove anyone from the chat (again, you're the keeper of the keys) and end the conversation whenever you'd like.
Apart from connecting IRL friends (you know, for us normal people with fewer than 1,000 followers), this new feature could help influencers connect with their followers in a major way — like live-Storying, but with easier interaction. Here's hoping that celebs (or at least Bachelorette contestants) embrace the Chat sticker. Basically, I really want Tyler C. to start a chat on his IG Story, and I really want to talk to him in said chat. Is that so much to ask?
