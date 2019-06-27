10 Years After Michael Jackson’s Death, The King Of Pop’s Legacy Is In Shambles

The reaction to Jackson’s death was overwhelming. I, frankly, didn’t know he still had so many fans. They were immediately on the grounds of his home when he died, gathering at Neverland to await new information. Hours of television was created by asking people to talk about their reactions to his death — which amounted to shock, sorrow, and disappointment. People seemed unable to digest the news, unable to make sense of how this had happened. Above all, they were obsessed with the tawdry details, including the years of information that would come out with Jackson’s family and estate sued Murray in 2011. For me, it was too much. I leaned away from the media circus, finding it overwhelming and distasteful. Jackson had guarded his secrets so closely for so long, it felt like we were all learning things about him that he never wanted to be public.