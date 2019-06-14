Kate Mara Shares Her Devastating Miscarriage Story

The couple later learned that they were pregnant again — and this time they approached it with a bit more caution. “I was so excited, but also sad that we weren’t as excited as we were the first time, because that was clear that it was a very different dynamic,” she said. Ultimately, though, that pregnancy developed much more smoothly, and Mara announced last month on Instagram that they’d had their first child. “We had a baby a couple weeks ago … Here are her feet 💕,” Mara wrote in a May 27 post.