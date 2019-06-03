Bumble Is Literally Hiring Someone To Travel The World For A Year

Want to get paid to go on dates, make friends, and network around the world? Well, um, now one lucky Bumble user actually can. Bumble announced today that between now and June 14, the tech company will be accepting applications for a Global Connector Bee, whose job it will be to use Bumble Date, Bumble BFF, and Bumble Bizz for up to a year across the globe whilst sharing their experiences via blog posts, social media, and other outlets.
So basically, if you're comfortable live-blogging your dating life (even the not-so-glamorous parts) or what it's actually like to make adult friends IRL and you want to fly around the world for free doing so, this might be the job for you. Or if you applied to that New York Times travel writing gig in 2017 (you know, the one that 13,000 people applied to) and still haven't moved on, this might be your second chance.
Bumble's in search of a Global Connector Bee to travel the world, meet new people, and share their story along the way. Apply in-app now! 🌎🐝 https://t.co/2GUpEXgZ9x pic.twitter.com/l3QV0tyT26— Bumble (@bumble) May 31, 2019
“We are a global company on a mission to connect great people in a kind and empowering way,” said Chelsea Maclin, Vice President of Marketing at Bumble. “As our company and community of users continues to grow, it’s so important for us to advance our on-the-ground research about the global dating culture so we can optimise our product offerings for new communities and future generations.”
The application is available through June 14 in the Bumble app for users over 18. And, IMO, it's basically the most exciting Bumble job opportunity to happen since Kris Jenner took to the Bizz to hire a personal assistant. So get swiping and apply before 13,000 other people do!