R. Kelly Reportedly Charged With 11 New Sex-Related Crimes

Chicago prosecutors have charged R. Kelly with 11 new sex-related counts, the Associated Press reported on Thursday.
Per the Chicago Sun Times, R&B singer Kelly (real name Robert Kelly) faces the new charges from a January 2010 incident with one survivor, who may or may not have already brought charges against Kelly. According to the Chicago Sun Times, the initials on the charging documents match those of a previous victim, hence why it's possible this is not a new person coming forward.
The new case charges Kelly with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim between the ages of 13 to 16.
Should Kelly be convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison, which is his most severe potential sentencing to date given his past charges.
"We’ll see what the charges are, and we’ll proceed accordingly," Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg said in a statement to the Sun. "I know this much: it’s old. They’re allegations from years ago."
On Twitter, the attorney confirmed that it was the same alleged victim who accused Kelly again.
"#RKelly was NOT charged with a new case. He was recharged in an existing case, same alleged victim and time (a decade ago) It changes nothing."
#RKelly was NOT charged with a new case. He was recharged in an existing case, same alleged victim and time (a decade ago) It changes nothing— Steve Greenberg (@SGcrimlaw) May 30, 2019
He added:
"These are the same conduct, just charged differently, same alleged victim, same time frame, same facts. We expect the same results."
#RKelly These are the same conduct, just charged differently, same alleged victim, same time frame, same facts. We expect the same results— Steve Greenberg (@SGcrimlaw) May 30, 2019
Kelly is set to appear in court regarding the new charges June 6.
Kelly has faced numerous accusations for sex-related crimes, all allegedly related to teenaged women. In 2008, Kelly faced trial for 14 counts of child pornography after tapes emerged that allegedly showed Kelly having sex with underage women. He was ultimately acquitted.
It was nearly a decade later that Kelly's alleged crimes were once again brought to the forefront of pop culture. In 2017, a BuzzFeed News report claimed that Kelly had a "sex cult" and that many women living with Kelly were being abused sexually and emotionally by the singer. In 2018, Lifetime released a documentary series Surviving R. Kelly which further detailed alleged abuse.
In January of 2019, a criminal investigation was opened against Kelly in Georgia over interviews in the documentary. In February, Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and was later released on bail. Each count could warrant three to seven years in prison, or probation, according Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.
A follow-up to Surviving R. Kelly is reportedly on its way. It is unclear where Kelly will be when it airs.
This is a developing story.