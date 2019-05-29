How A Group Of Black Lawmakers In Georgia Fought For Abortion Rights

“Do I see their faces trembling with frustration?” Cannon asks rhetorically. “Do I see their supremacist mentalities coming forward? And does that bring back some memories of other times in which people have tried to make me afraid, or to hold me down, or to keep me quiet? Yeah. But it’s more important for us to stay firm. And to stay clear with our message: If they’re going to do this to us — equally elected individuals who are in the same chamber with the same powers —what will they do to the women in the halls [who are their constituents], who come and speak to them? What will they do to the people in their districts who muster up the courage to go to that town hall and to say, ‘I disagree with you?’ What will they do to families who are in need of care? We have to be there to hold that space in the room that says, you will not make me afraid of you.”