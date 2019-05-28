Apple Just Dropped A New iPod. (Yes, You Read That Right.)

Recall in your mind's eye a time when we listened to music on portable devices that couldn't also make phone calls. It was the early aughts, and the times were simpler. For business, we had Razors or Sidekicks, and for pleasure — the iPod. Or iPod Shuffle. Or the Mini. Or who could forget the Nano? Also, remember those iconic iPod adverts?
Well, in a move I could not have predicted for May 2019, Apple just dropped a new iPod Touch. The new model is 6.1 mm thin and 3.1 ounces, which makes it super light and portable, has a four-inch Retina display and the Apple-designed A10 Fusion chip (which is what powers the iPad) for stronger and faster performance, and comes with immersive augmented reality capability and Group FaceTime (with up to 32 friends at once) over Wifi. You can also use it to send Messages over Wifi as well. (So like, even though it doesn't come with a phone number attached, you can basically use it as a phone if you have Wifi.)
Advertisement
But one of the biggest draws of the new iPod is its gaming experience, with its ultra sharp display and VR integration. Especially with Apple Arcade, the gaming subscription service coming to Apple this fall, which is launching with over 100 new games that you can play on- or offline without ads. As for music, you can stream Apple Music's library of 50 million songs or opt to listen to songs from the iTunes store.
The new iPod Touch is available in six colours (space grey, silver, gold, blue, pink and (PRODUCT)RED) and at a super affordable price point — £199 for the 32 GB model, £299 for the 128 GB, and £399 for the 256 GB. You can purchase starting today on apple.com and in the Apple Store app and in stores later this week.
Advertisement