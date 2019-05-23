House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may not be completely sold on impeaching President Donald Trump (yet), but she made her feelings about his loyal advisor Kellyanne Conway very clear in a press conference on Thursday — without talking about her at all.
“I'm not going to talk about her,” she told a reporter after being asked about a recent remark Conway had made.
On Wednesday, the president reportedly stormed out of a meeting in which he was supposed to discuss infrastructure with Democratic leaders, saying he won’t talk until Democrats stop their investigations of him. “When [Pelosi] was finished I said, respectfully, ‘Madam Speaker, would you like to address some of the specifics the president talked about,’” Conway said in an interview on Fox News.
According to Conway, Pelosi responded, “I talk to the president, I don't talk to staff.”
“Wow, that’s really pro-woman of you,” Conway reportedly replied. Of the exchange, Conway said on Fox News, “She treats me like I'm either her maid or her driver or her pilot or her makeup artist, and I'm not.”
But Pelosi has decided that talking about her skirmish with Conway is not a valuable use of her time. Body language expert Patti Wood, author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, broke down her response to the reporter for us.
"First, she did this pat-down motion, as if to say, 'Quiet down,'" Wood told Refinery29. "It was like a mother telling her children to settle down."
Then, she used a "chopping motion, like an axe," said Wood. "I thought it was interesting that she did it so easily, so broadly, and for so long. She was clearly 'chopping off' Kellyanne Conway's comments from what she wanted to talk about — it was just clear. To me, it showed how negatively she felt about Conway's original comment. She was using a symbolic weapon to stop it."
Wood remarked that it was an unusually forceful response. "It's unusual to see a woman do that strong an emotion in a powerful role like that," she said. "She said it nonverbally — it's a fascinating way of handling it."
