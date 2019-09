Cardi B Basically Wore The Met Gala Red Carpet

Just last week, Cardi wore a head-to-toe yellow ensemble to the Billboard Music Awards that was also adorned with glittering embellishment and, of course, nails to match. And earlier this year, she topped several best-dressed lists when she casually rocked vintage Mugler to the Grammys — it was just the second time in 25 years that the French fashion house offered up looks from its archives for a celebrity. Without a doubt, Cardi has been cementing her place in the fashion history books, and we are totally here for it.