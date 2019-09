3 Black Women Just Made US Pageant History — & The Internet Is Celebrating

Making an even stronger statement, both the new Miss Teen USA and Miss USA were crowned wearing their natural curls, obliterating the myth that straight hair is more likely to win. "There were a few naysayers saying, 'You look better with straight hair,' or 'You should put in extensions and straighten your natural hair," Garris told Refinery29 , but she is looking forward to how her win will change that perception. "Being able to spread the message of diversity, being yourself, and being confident in your curly, natural hair is something that I'm really looking forward to with my new national title."