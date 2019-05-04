3 Black Women Just Made US Pageant History — & The Internet Is Celebrating

for the first time in history, 3 black women hold the titles for Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America. We STAN for a black queen and we got three? pic.twitter.com/9bqDT71Mw5— Aj ◟̽◞̽ (@kirkkpatyy) May 3, 2019
Congrats to Miss USA , Miss Teen, and Miss America ❤️ Beautiful black women, so proud in this moment.— Shosho (@foshooo91) May 3, 2019
Although I feel some type of way about pageants, I’m excited that today I woke up in a world where the norm is, “Black is beautiful”. In case you didn’t know, Miss USA, Miss America and Miss Teen USA are all Black women. Black Girls for the win! ?? #BlackGirlMagic— Terza A. Silva Lima-Neves, PhD (@DrTLimaNeves) May 3, 2019
Warms my heart seeing Miss USA and Miss Teen USA proudly rocking natural hair ❤️?❤️?— EJ Lee, Esq. (@ejleelaw) May 3, 2019
Miss Teen USA 2019 AND Miss USA 2019 are both Natural Queens! Black women for the win yet again. Breaking boundaries and redefining the beauty standard! My heart is full! ???? pic.twitter.com/vCYDTzphJ0— Abuela ? (@Juylianafowlkes) May 3, 2019