3 Black Women Just Made US Pageant History — & The Internet Is Celebrating

On Thursday night, Black women dominated in the Miss USA pageant. Throughout the two-hour telecast, the 51 contestants were cut down to semifinalists and then finalists, each competing in swimsuit and evening gown segments. As the competition whittled down to the final five, three Black women were left standing on the stage: Miss North Carolina Cheslie Kryst, Miss Nevada Tianna Tuamoheloa, and Miss Oklahoma Triana Browne. Ultimately, Miss North Carolina — a full-time attorney — walked away with the Miss USA title.