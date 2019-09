What Kind Of Prison Time Is Felicity Huffman Facing For The College Admissions Scandal?

Huffman is the first parent charged in the scandal to take responsibility for her actions, which bodes well for her, the L.A. Times reports. She has admitted guilt and issued a written apology. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” she wrote. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community.”