There is an obvious disconnect between the Trump administration's anti-abortion crusade globally and Ivanka's desire to break down the "barriers that restrict women from achieving their full economic potential." According to the ICRW , research estimates that "each additional child reduced women’s labor force participation by 5 to 10 percentage points during their prime working years (age 20-44)." If providers lose funding over the decision to provide and offer referrals for abortion care, that would impact their capacity to offer birth control. But if they decide to stop offering abortions, that would impact women who want to terminate their pregnancies in a safe, legal environment. Both options hurt women who want to be able to decide when and if to have children. "Without comprehensive reproductive health services — including contraception and safe, legal abortion — women's economic choices remain constrained," Gammage said. "If you can’t control your fertility, you can’t control your ability to earn and learn, and your ability to care for your family is greatly limited."