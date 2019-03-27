In what would have been the first all-female space walk ever, two astronauts, Anne McClain and Christina Koch, trained for the mission wearing spacesuits in two different sizes (the top and bottom pieces of the suits are configured, sized and worn separately). After the 22nd March spacewalk, both women decided each would be more comfortable wearing a size medium top (or "hard torso" piece) — but only one can be made in time for Friday's mission. Koch will wear the suit on Friday's spacewalk; a man will replace McClain, who will wear the medium-size suit on the 8th April mission.