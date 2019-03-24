Story from News

The Best Tweets & Signs From The Brexit People's Vote March In London

Nick Levine
Photo: Mike Kemp/Getty Images.
More than a million people marched peacefully through central London yesterday to demand that MPs grant a second referendum on Brexit.
The 'Put it to the People March for a People's Vote' has been hailed as "one of the biggest demonstrations in British history", reflecting people's growing alarm over the way the government is handling Brexit.
Following yesterday's landmark march, a viral petition demanding that parliament revoke Article 50 so that the UK can remain in EU has now amassed nearly 5 million signatures.
Labour MP Tom Watson was among the senior politicians who joined yesterday's People's Vote March in central London.
He told the crowd of protestors assembled at Parliament Square: "The prime minister claims she speaks for Britain. Well, have a look out of the window, prime minister. Open your curtains. Switch on your TV. Look at this great crowd today. Here are the people. Theresa May: you don’t speak for us."
London's Mayor Sadiq Khan also addressed the crowd at Parliament Square. He tweeted shortly after the march that "enough is enough... it's give to give the British public the final say on Brexit".
Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, told the crowd in central London that the UK now has a "moment of opportunity", saying: "It's imperative now that Parliament takes back control."
Many of the crowd made their opinions clear with witty homemade signs and banners. Take a look at some of the most inventive examples below, including one that Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness would almost certainly approve of...
View this post on Instagram

Brilliant #PeoplesVote #PeoplesMarch #StopBrexit

A post shared by Tom Cracknell (@tomcrackers) on

As of Sunday morning, the hashtag #PeoplesMarchVote is still trending on Twitter, and scrolling through it reveals even more brilliant signs and banners from yesterday's People's Vote march.
