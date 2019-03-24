The Best Tweets & Signs From The Brexit People's Vote March In London

More than a million people marched peacefully through central London yesterday to demand that MPs grant a second referendum on Brexit.
The 'Put it to the People March for a People's Vote' has been hailed as "one of the biggest demonstrations in British history", reflecting people's growing alarm over the way the government is handling Brexit.
*Incredible* footage from #PeoplesVoteMarch today. It’s an absolute sea. (watch the whole thing) #PutItToThePeople #PeoplesMarch pic.twitter.com/dnWgqQ4caj— Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) March 23, 2019
Following yesterday's landmark march, a viral petition demanding that parliament revoke Article 50 so that the UK can remain in EU has now amassed nearly 5 million signatures.
Labour MP Tom Watson was among the senior politicians who joined yesterday's People's Vote March in central London.
He told the crowd of protestors assembled at Parliament Square: "The prime minister claims she speaks for Britain. Well, have a look out of the window, prime minister. Open your curtains. Switch on your TV. Look at this great crowd today. Here are the people. Theresa May: you don’t speak for us."
London's Mayor Sadiq Khan also addressed the crowd at Parliament Square. He tweeted shortly after the march that "enough is enough... it's give to give the British public the final say on Brexit".
Today in London, thousands of people from across our city and country came together to send a clear message:— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 23, 2019
Enough is enough. No more chaos, confusion and noise. It's time to give the British public the final say on Brexit. #PeoplesVote ??#PutItToThePeople ?? pic.twitter.com/ha4sQmhv3j
Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, told the crowd in central London that the UK now has a "moment of opportunity", saying: "It's imperative now that Parliament takes back control."
?️ @NicolaSturgeon: "It is too easy to feel a sense of despair, but my message is a message of hope". #PutitothePeopleMarch #Brexit pic.twitter.com/Sz6nmwLqCq— Grant Costello (@GrantDCostello) March 23, 2019
Many of the crowd made their opinions clear with witty homemade signs and banners. Take a look at some of the most inventive examples below, including one that Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness would almost certainly approve of...
ummmmm who gave me permish to make a @jvn @QueerEye inspired sign for today's People's Vote march???? #PeoplesVote #PeoplesVoteMarch pic.twitter.com/mLmBfDhIbx— Maisie (@goderer) March 23, 2019
About to join the #PeoplesVoteMarch. Lots of great placards! pic.twitter.com/Wv9pR83YS8— Sarah Hill (@SarahLouHill) March 23, 2019
Only in England: Janeites against Brexit #PutItToThePeople pic.twitter.com/9LjdqDgg24— Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) March 23, 2019
May. Not so popular in March. #PeoplesMarchVote pic.twitter.com/OYrUpnBVle— edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 24, 2019
#PeoplesMarchVote Hilarious - March full of wit and satire pic.twitter.com/em6Ck3PEA6— Dino#FBPE (@dino_mahoney) March 24, 2019
Same @peoplesvote_uk #StopBrexitSaveDemocracy #PeopleVoteMarch #PeoplesMarchVote #PeopleMarch #stopbrexit pic.twitter.com/0ZzZmCFZtA— ? Dilan Esabelle ? (@Esabellekaya) March 24, 2019
#PutItBackToThePeople #PeoplesMarchVote . Yeah ... words are mightier than a sword. pic.twitter.com/JhP1fyCQot— Chito Salarza-Grant (@GrantChito) March 24, 2019
The funniest sign I saw today on the #PeoplesVoteMarch pic.twitter.com/KSflJCYMfY— Sean Peche (@SeanPeche) March 23, 2019
As of Sunday morning, the hashtag #PeoplesMarchVote is still trending on Twitter, and scrolling through it reveals even more brilliant signs and banners from yesterday's People's Vote march.
