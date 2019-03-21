Story from News

Sign This Viral Brexit Petition Today (Before It Crashes Again)

Natalie Gil
photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images.
With eight days to go until Brexit is legally due to happen and Theresa May set to beg EU leaders for a three-month extension today after MPs humiliatingly rejected her deal twice, it's really no wonder that a new petition to revoke Article 50 and cancel Brexit has gone viral.
The petition on the official government website, launched on Wednesday evening after the prime minister criticised MPs for rejecting her deal in a damning speech, had racked up more than 700,000 signatures by Thursday morning and was ballooning at a rate of 1,500 a minute, according to reports.
In an almost unbelievable turn of events, the site crashed for a while at around 9am due to over-demand, with a message reading that it was "down for maintenance" and that fed-up Remainers should "please try again later". A House of Commons spokesperson told the Guardian the "technical difficulties" were "caused by a large and sustained load on the system". It has crashed several times since then – so it's worth getting your name down while you can.
The broken website, many (credibly) argued, was a fitting metaphor for the country's crumbling democracy and political system. (We'll take a laugh anywhere we can at this point.)
The petition, started by a woman named Margaret Anne Georgiadou, states: "The government repeatedly claims exiting the EU is 'the will of the people'. We need to put a stop to this claim by proving the strength of public support now, for remaining in the EU. A People's Vote may not happen – so vote now."
Remain-supporting celebrities, public figures ad MPS including Hugh Grant, Mary Beard, Professor Brian Cox, Jack Monroe, Tulip Siddiq and David Lammy explained their reasoning for backing the petition and urged their fans and followers to do the same.
The petition needed to garner 100,000 signatures in order for it to be considered for debate in parliament – but it remains to be seen if/how MPs will find the time to do so before next Friday.
Journalist Dan Bloom pointed out that the petition was "already the most popular of this parliament" after less than a day of being online. If the number of signatories keeps rising at this rate, there's a good chance it'll surpass the 1.8 m-strong petition to ban Donald Trump's visit to the UK during the last parliament. Here's hoping!
