Netflix Is Launching A New Food Show & It's A Chef's Table Spinoff

Ever since chef Francis Mallmann waxed poetic about food and fire in the gorgeous Patagonian wilderness as part of the first season of Chef’s Table, food television was elevated to new artistic heights. If you’re not giving us steamy slow-motion shots of busy Michelin-starred kitchens, you better be serving up two shots of vodka because there’s no acceptable middle ground.
Chef’s Table co-creator Brian McGinn took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce an upcoming Netflix show: Street Food. The show will premiere on April 26th and will feature nine episodes, each focusing on a different Asian country and its street food culture –from Singapore’s hawker stalls to the food carts of India.
Advertisement
In a series of Tweets, McGinn quoted excerpts from a yet-to-be released press release that explains how: "Street Food takes viewers to some of the world’s most vibrant cities to explore the rich culture of street food all over the globe."
1/2 Here's a bit more on STREET FOOD from @netflix's press release (cc: @ThisIsDavidGelb): "From the creators of Chef's Table, Street Food takes viewers to some of the world's most vibrant cities to explore the rich culture of street food all over the globe.— Brian McGinn (@brimcgi) March 19, 2019
Street Food joins Netflix’s growing roster of quality food shows including, Salt, Fat, Acid, The Great British Bake Off, and let’s not forget the mini-library of Big Agro documentaries.
Along with David Gelb and Jason Sterman, McGinn runs Supper Club, the independent production company behind Netflix’s growing collection of canonical food docs like Jiro Dreams of Sushi and the Chef’s Table series.
Advertisement