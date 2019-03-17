Here's the video that @Esor__Fasa put up where her friend is attacking Chelsea Clinton at a memorial service and linking her to the New Zealand massacre because Chelsea dared to call out Ilhan Omar's anti-Semitism.— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 16, 2019
After heavy criticism, @Esor__Fasa deleted her account. pic.twitter.com/njjL9LsRKI
Co-signed as an American. We should expect all elected officials, regardless of party, and all public figures to not traffic in anti-Semitism.— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 11, 2019
Listening and learning, but standing strong ?? pic.twitter.com/7TSroSf8h1— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 11, 2019
this is absolute horseshit. chelsea clinton calling out ilhan omar’s anti-semitism is not islamophobia and blaming her for christchurch is completely uncalled for. i’m muslim and i thought omar crossed the line into anti-semitism.— siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 16, 2019
muslims need allies. this video ain’t it, chief. https://t.co/uGncCxphxx
Took liberals less than 24 hours to forget their empty platitudes over the NZ terrorist attack and turn on a young Muslim woman for expressing her grief and uncomfort with the fact a person who contributed to Islamophobia was at a vigil, a space for Muslims to mourn their dead.— abk (@Rrrrnessa) March 16, 2019
i don't understand all of the concern about chelsea clinton. i know how the students approached aggressively and might have even hurt or embarrassed her. but those students were hurting too.— Rhiana Gunn-Wright (@rgunns) March 16, 2019
we have got to stop valuing the comfort of white people over the well-being of POC.
No one thinks the Christchurch shootings were inspired by Chelsea Clinton. The point is that Islamophobia doesn’t just exist on the far-right and we all have a responsibility to fight it, whether it’s of the subtle or “invading hordes” variety— Paul Blest (@pblest) March 16, 2019