Ivanka Trump Is Spared From Being Investigated By Democrats — For Now
As Democrats aggressively pursue several lines of inquiry into possible wrongdoing by her father, Ivanka Trump has been spared. How long will that last?
The first daughter and White House advisor's schedule isn't public, but we'll keep you posted on her goings-on every week.
Ivanka Trump is in the eye of the storm. As Democrats aggressively pursue several lines of inquiry into possible wrongdoing by her father, President Donald Trump, the first daughter and senior White House advisor has not been officially summoned to testify before Congress. The same can't be said for her husband and fellow presidential advisor Jared Kushner, or her siblings Eric and Donald Jr., who were in a list of over 80 Trump associates who were asked by the House Judiciary Committee to share documents this week. That move merits the question: For how long will Ivanka be spared?
The Daily Beast reported Wednesday that House Democrats are currently discussing whether to rope Ivanka into their wide-ranging investigation or not. One of the reasons for the hesitancy has been that involving the Trump children in the investigations into their father, regardless of whether they are among his closest confidantes, could get "real personal, real fast," Rep. Gerry Connolly told Politico this week. Ivanka is obviously popular among conservatives, more so than Eric and Don Jr., which could lead any perception of a "witch hunt" backfire in the 2020 presidential election.
Regardless, the first daughter has been linked to several investigations, including Special Counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry into the deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, Russia. And House Democrats might include her in the next batch of document requests. There's also the security clearances saga: Axios reported Friday that the House Oversight Committee had been leaked documents detailing the timeline of Javanka obtaining their security clearances and who was involved in approving them. The leak follows reports that the president pushed for both Ivanka and Jared to obtain their clearances despite opposition from intelligence officials and his own White House legal team. Father and daughter straight up denied this was the case during news interviews earlier this year.
Despite everything going on, the first daughter doesn't seem to be rattled: Back in Ivanka Land, i.e. her social media presence, the past week has revolved around her initiatives on workforce development and women's economic empowerment.
