R. Kelly will be released from a Chicago jail after an unidentified person paid off his overdue child support.
A spokesperson for the Cook County sheriff’s office says Kelly’s release was arranged after someone paid $161,663 in back child support on his behalf. The payment was made after a judge found Kelly in contempt and ordered he be taken into custody last week until full amount owed was paid. Kelly was imprisoned for three days.
The Chicago Tribune reports this is the second time in less than two weeks the singer has been released from Cook County jail. Last month, Kelly was jailed for another three days after being indicted on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. Prosecutors say Kelly abused four women over the span of 12 years, including three who were underage at the time of the alleged abuse. Kelly has denied the charges and pleaded not guilty.
Bail was set at $1 million. Kelly was initially unable to post the necessary $100,000 for his release, but he was freed shortly after when a 47-year-old woman from suburban Chicago posted the entire amount.
The woman chose to remain anonymous, identifying herself on the bond slip as Kelly’s “friend.” However, a daycare centre linked to the woman received several bomb threats last week just days after Kelly’s initial release, USA Today reported. Her connection to the daycare is unclear. According to Chicago police, the area was evacuated, but no offenders were taken into custody.
Kelly has recently made headlines for his explosive interview with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, where he vehemently denied the accusations of sexual abuse levied against him over the past two decades. He also garnered further attention after his former lawyer, Edward Genson — who successfully acquitted Kelly on child pornography charges in 2008 — went on the record to state that he believes Kelly is “guilty as hell.”
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
