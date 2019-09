The FDA Just Confirmed The Presence Of Asbestos In Makeup From Claire's

As Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr., who had requested the FDA investigate the safety of products sold by Claire’s and Justice, pointed out in a statement , “Every day millions of Americans assume the cosmetics they use are safe, but unfortunately that is not always the case. The reality is that cosmetics are one of the least regulated consumer products on the market and FDA acknowledged today that the agency does not have the necessary authority to oversee the industry ... Unfortunately, FDA does not currently have the authority to mandate a recall on the products.”