The FDA Just Confirmed The Presence Of Asbestos In Makeup From Claire's

Meanwhile, Claire's has responded to the news in a tweet of its own, declaring the FDA’s test results to contain “significant errors” and expressing the company is “disappointed that the FDA has taken this step.” The brand also stated, “There is no evidence that any products sold by Claire’s are unsafe. In early 2018, the three items identified by the FDA were extensively tested by multiple independent accredited laboratories, and all products were found to be compliant with all relevant cosmetic safety regulations.”