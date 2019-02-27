Months after a creep shot of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's backside as she walked down a hallway went viral for being, well, a creep shot (accompanied by some classist criticism of her clothing), conservatives have learned exactly nothing. A picture of the New York freshman congresswoman having dinner with her chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti made rounds Tuesday evening, after an eagle-eyed paparazzo spotted a hamburger on the table.
Why zero in on a hamburger? Well, because of Ocasio-Cortez' Green New Deal proposal. While explaining the resolution she introduced earlier this month and how President Donald Trump incorrectly said she wanted to get rid of cows, Ocasio-Cortez told the Desus & Mero show: “It’s not to say you get rid of agriculture. It’s not to say we’re gonna force everybody to go vegan or anything crazy like that. But it’s to say, ‘Listen, we gotta address factory farming. Maybe we shouldn’t be eating a hamburger for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.”
Eating less meat has often been suggested as a simple, daily thing people can do if they want to help the environment. But during dinner Chakrabarti apparently made the mistake of ordering what seems like a beef burger — we can't tell whether or not it was a veggie one — and conservatives could not let the hypocrisy stand! (Never mind that the president is well-known for his flip-flopping and hypocritical tweets.) Chakrabarti later jokingly tweeted that of course his hamburger was part of a vast left-wing conspiracy, duh.
Hi AOC, why is your Chief of Staff eating a hamburger? smh pic.twitter.com/sJanAC1Oz2— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 27, 2019
Ocasio-Cortez, who last week learned she was one of the targets of a foiled domestic terror attack, was understandably rattled by the consistent microscope on her every move. "Tonight a dude was creepily (and obviously) taking a picture of me while pretending he wasn’t," she tweeted Tuesday night, "and I had to break his imaginary fourth wall and say 'Hi! I’m a person! This is weird!'"
She later criticised One News America conservative host Jack Posobiec for spreading the photo, who claimed he was just "mocking" the guy who posted the original photo. (Posobiec is still tweeting about the exchange 12+ hours later, by the way.)
By reposting his creepshot. Got it.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 27, 2019
Being creepy to own the creepers ??
Ocasio-Cortez has become the El Cuco of conservatives, up there with fellow boogeywomen Hillary Clinton, who in their minds is still running in the 2016 presidential election, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the undeniable star of most Republican attack ads. The obsession over the congresswoman's every move has reached a fever pitch in recent months: Conspiracy theories over everything from her socioeconomic status (her clothes, childhood home, and even her public high school don't seem to be "poor" enough) to whom she employs in her congressional office abound. And while some conservatives have offered criticism of her ideology and policy ideas, many more have chosen to focus on things like her dancing, her failure to smile, and how she's allegedly "not successful in real life."
There's only one thing left to say:
