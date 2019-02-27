A Migrant Woman Had A Stillbirth In ICE Custody. Officials Won't Call It A Death.

Nancy Cárdenas Peña, director for state policy and advocacy in Texas with the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health, told Refinery29 in an interview Tuesday that this is just another example of the anti-choice movement being selective with their narrative. “They get to pick and choose what is most convenient to their argument,” she said of ICE not recognising the woman’s stillbirth as a death. “When you’re talking about a woman who was six months pregnant when she entered [the detention facility] and had every right to have her child, was trying to sustain that pregnancy and then was incarcerated … there should be some focus and some attention to actually clarifying what exactly constitutes an in-custody death or not. This was still an abhorrent violation of a person’s human rights. They robbed that person of sustaining a healthy pregnancy by incarcerating them at their own discretion.”