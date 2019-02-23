What We Know About The Tapes That May Bring Down R. Kelly

Warning: This story contains graphic details about alleged sexual assaults and child sexual abuse.
R. Kelly turned himself into Chicago police on Friday night on charges of aggravated sexual assault and is set to appear in court for a bond hearing, following reports last week in the New Yorker that stated the singer would be indicted due to discovery of new video evidence. Kelly surrendered to police shortly after 8 p.m., a Chicago Police Department spokesperson confirmed. He will remain in custody until his court appearance on Saturday afternoon local time.
Earlier on Friday, attorney Michael Avenatti delivered a press conference about the new sexual abuse charges brought against R. Kelly. In his remarks, Avenatti — who said he represents alleged survivors, parents of survivors and Kelly "whistleblowers" — claimed that there is a new tape depicting Kelly engaging in sex acts with a 14-year-old girl. Avenatti also shared screenshots on Twitter identifying Kelly in the footage. No minor or explicit sexual act was shown.
Avenatti has now revealed what was on said tape — which is different from the tapes previously uncovered in 2002, when Kelly was initially indicted on 21 counts of child pornography, per NPR. (In 2008, the singer was acquitted on all charges.)
"This tape leaves no question that Kelly is guilty of multiple sexual, illegal acts against a 14-year-old girl. The tape was shot in the late '90s, approximately 1999, and depicts two separate scenes, shot on two separate days, within Mr. Kelly's residence at the time," Avenatti said. "The audio on the tape...it is clear. The video is far superior to the video used in the 2008 trial. It is an entirely different video."
Per Avenatti, the tape discovered features Kelly engaging in vaginal, oral, and anal sex with a 14-year-old girl. Avenatti stressed that Kelly repeatedly stated the age of the alleged victim as being 14, and knew the tape was recorded as multiple times he adjusted the camera.
Avenatti also condemned Kelly's enablers who did not want Kelly facing justice for his alleged crimes to get in the way of their "pay day."
Attorney Steve Greenberg told the Associated Press that Kelly is "extraordinarily disappointed and depressed" by the sex abuse charges.
According to Avenatti, there are two more tapes yet to be examined, one of which has already been uncovered. Once these tapes are viewed, Avenatti stated, they will be turned over to Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.
Speaking directly to Kelly, Avenatti said:
"It is high time that you face justice for the conduct that you have engaged in for the better part of two decades, and don't count on ever getting out of prison."
Avenatti claimed that his clients are willing to take the stand and speak out against Kelly in court so that justice may be served.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
This story contains breaking news, it has been updated throughout with new details.
