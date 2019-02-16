Lee Radziwill, Fashion Icon & Younger Sister Of Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Is Dead At 85

She was married three times. Her first was to publishing executive Michael Temple Canfield in 1953. They divorced six years later, the same year she married her second husband, Prince Stanislaw Albrecht Radziwill, who gave her the title of princess. The Polish aristocrat was nearly 20 years her senior and they had two children, Prince Anthony Radziwill (who died in 1999) and Princess Anna Christina Radziwill. They divorced in 1974. Her last marriage occurred in 1988, to Herbert Ross, an American filmmaker who directed Footloose and Steel Magnolias. They divorced shortly before Ross’ death in 2001.