Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called Record Collecting for Girls and started interviewing musicians. The Music Concierge is a column where I share music I'm listening to that you might enjoy, with a little context. Get everything I've recommended this year on Spotify, follow me on Twitter or Facebook, and leave a comment below telling me what you're listening to this week.
Isabelle Brown "What U Waiting 4"
Exciting news: one of our Artists to Watch in 2019 has dropped a new music video and wow, you need to be watching. Her voice sounds mature but the 15-year-old acts her age in a schoolgirl uniform in the video for "What U Waiting 4," mugging for the camera and hanging with friends. It's only a matter of time until she changes your life, people — what you waiting for?
The Coathangers "F the NRA"
The title says it all, but this song written by the band's guitarist/vocalist Julia Kugel is more than a fuck you to the NRA. It's also, she explains in a great essay for the Talkhouse, an expression of her First Amendment rights. As a refugee from Belarus, a country with limited freedoms of the press and expression, she calls this song "a personal catharsis and a sense of empowerment in the wake of the immense feeling of helplessness that was weighing heavily on us as we coped with continuous reports of mass shootings." Show it some support with a stream — and also, fuck the NRA.
Mahalia "Do Not Disturb"
This week also brings a hot new track from one of our Z-List honorees, Mahalia. Her soulful take on those regretful vibes that a breakup can bring come with a highly danceable hook that you will want to put on repeat.
Rozi Plain "Conditions"
And now for something delightful, light, and British. Rozi Plain has so many sounds layered into this track, I feel like I could listen to it for days and still not hear everything. It's absolutely gorgeous and somehow captures the cool breeze feeling of standing on the edge of the English coast while you've got a million thoughts running through your head.
