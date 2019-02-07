Tarte Is Pulling Its Shape Tape Foundation & Starting Over After Backlash

So, that's exactly what the brand did. With an entirely new formula, bottle, and shade range, Tarte is pulling the Shape Tape foundation off the shelves and relaunching as Face Tape with the hopes of starting fresh. "Once you disappoint someone so deeply, you just have to start over," said Kelly. "It's about doing the right thing. Regardless of how much it was selling or regardless of how many shades we added to it, it didn't erase how it started."