Tarte Is Pulling Its Shape Tape Foundation & Starting Over After Backlash

Fast forward to one year later and now the brand is acknowledging that it messed up — big time. But rather than adding new shades to the existing lineup like it tried to do last February, the brand is starting over from scratch (much like Glossier did last week). "That wasn't the right way to release that foundation," said founder Maureen Kelly, who was fighting back tears at the editor launch event in New York City this morning. "This was so disappointing, we were moving so fast and doing so much. It was like, 'God, how did we miss the mark so badly.' Sometimes you just have to press the reset button."