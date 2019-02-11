A Private War, the biopic of the late war correspondent Marie Colvin starring Rosamund Pike, is released in the UK on Friday 15th February, but if you can't wait that long for a glimpse into the fearless journalist's life, BBC Four has you covered.
On Monday, the channel will broadcast a feature-length documentary about the Sunday Times journalist's fateful mission to war-ravaged Homs, Syria, with photographer Paul Conroy.
Under the Wire, which was nominated for Best Documentary at the British Independent Film Awards in December, is based on Conroy's book of the same name, so it's heavier on his perspective than A Private War. The latter focuses more on dangerous frontline conflicts as witnessed by Colvin, in Sri Lanka (where she lost her eye in 2001), Iraq and Syria, among others.
The documentary will air as part of BBC Four's Storyville international documentary series, and examines Conroy's epic battle to escape Homs following Colvin's death during a siege in February 2012, to tell the world's media what had happened to his friend and colleague, and the plight of the people left behind in the city.
Conroy said it has long been his "ambition to tell as many people as possible about the conflict in Syria, and to commemorate the incredible life and work of Marie Colvin," hence his involvement in the documentary adaptation of Under the Wire.
Mandy Chang, Storyville's commissioning editor, said Under the Wire showcases "the crucial role journalists play during war and the risks they take to bring vital stories to the rest of the world." Indeed, more and more of us are realising now – in light of A Private War and journalist Lindsey Hilsum's recent book, In Extremis, about her friend's life – how dedicated and rigorous Colvin was in telling stories in the midst of despair, whatever the cost.
Storyville: Under the Wire airs on Monday 11th January at 10pm on BBC Four and will be available on BBC iPlayer shortly after.
